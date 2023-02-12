Moldovan PM Natalia Gavrilita resigns; cites lack of support in former Soviet Republic

AMN/ WEB DESK

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita stepped down from her position on Friday, February 10, citing a lack of support in the former Soviet Republic. The pro-Western government had been in power for just 18 months.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu accepted Gavrilita’s resignation and said she would talk with parliamentary groups about a possible replacement. Ms. Gavrilita’s Party won a majority in elections in August 2021.

According to media reports, the government had been planning a series of reforms in line with EU accession to speed up the process while also seeking to diversify the country’s energy supply and reduce its dependence on Russia.