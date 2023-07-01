इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 04:38:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed’s  Photographs were selected for the France Exhibition, which will be held in Paris from 4 to 13th July 2023.

According to a release by the organizer of the exhibition, 24HourProject, Photographs of 120 photographers will be on exhibition at  La Maison Hall. 24-hour Project is a climate action supporting NGO. The income earned through the selling of Photographs will be used for environmental causes.
Mohsin Javed told that his three photographs will be on display at the exhibition. These photographs document many faces of Delhi.


Mohsin Javed’s Photographs were also exhibited at Kirkkonummi, Finland from 13-29 August 2021 and at Hong Kong Exhibition from 3rd December 2022 to 3rd January 2023. AT Hong Kong exhibition introducing Mohsin’s Photograph World famous Photographer P H Yang described it as ” a very  exceptional Picture.”

Mohsin, who has a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia, realized his passion for photography when he was in class 8 and took it seriously after class 10.


His picture of Humayun’s Tomb was selected for the International Photo contest “Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads” organized by UNESCO’s Silk Road Project 2019. The international selection committee chose his picture as one of the best 60 pictures among 6625 entries. 


UNESCO in a letter of appreciation to Mohsin described that his picture was selected by “taking into consideration its quality, creativity, and diversity.” This picture was later published in a coffee book by UNESCO.

Mohsin Javed’s pictures have been widely carried by many national and international agencies and publications including international photo agency Getty Images, Germany’s Public International Broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) website, and various magazines in India. He is also contributing to the International news photo agency, Pacific Press Agency (PPA), Philippines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the Franc ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart