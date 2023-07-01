Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK

Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed’s Photographs were selected for the France Exhibition, which will be held in Paris from 4 to 13th July 2023.

According to a release by the organizer of the exhibition, 24HourProject, Photographs of 120 photographers will be on exhibition at La Maison Hall. 24-hour Project is a climate action supporting NGO. The income earned through the selling of Photographs will be used for environmental causes.

Mohsin Javed told that his three photographs will be on display at the exhibition. These photographs document many faces of Delhi.



Mohsin Javed’s Photographs were also exhibited at Kirkkonummi, Finland from 13-29 August 2021 and at Hong Kong Exhibition from 3rd December 2022 to 3rd January 2023. AT Hong Kong exhibition introducing Mohsin’s Photograph World famous Photographer P H Yang described it as ” a very exceptional Picture.”

Mohsin, who has a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia, realized his passion for photography when he was in class 8 and took it seriously after class 10.



His picture of Humayun’s Tomb was selected for the International Photo contest “Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads” organized by UNESCO’s Silk Road Project 2019. The international selection committee chose his picture as one of the best 60 pictures among 6625 entries.



UNESCO in a letter of appreciation to Mohsin described that his picture was selected by “taking into consideration its quality, creativity, and diversity.” This picture was later published in a coffee book by UNESCO.

Mohsin Javed’s pictures have been widely carried by many national and international agencies and publications including international photo agency Getty Images, Germany’s Public International Broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) website, and various magazines in India. He is also contributing to the International news photo agency, Pacific Press Agency (PPA), Philippines.