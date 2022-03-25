FreeCurrencyRates.com

Modi to interact with students, teachers in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is going to be held on 1st April this year at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Education Ministry said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive program wherein students, parents and teachers from India and overseas interact with the Prime Minister to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents will be selected through an online competition for the programme.

