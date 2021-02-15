Modi govt has deep commitment for progress of Assam: EAM S Jaishankar

AMN
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said that the Modi government has deep commitment for the progress of Assam. Talking to news persons in Guwahati today, Dr. Jaishankar said that to get investment good infrastructure is required and the Centre is committed to provide it to the state. He hoped that the development projects would not be affected due in Myanmar to the coup.
Earlier Dr Jaishanker said that Vande Bharat was the largest repatriation mission during Covid pandemic. He said that this mission proved the commitment of the Narendra Modi government for its citizens. Addressing an event on Act East Policy in Guwahati, Dr. Jaishankar said that partnership of India and Japan can be beneficial for Assam.