इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 01:28:05      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Modi-Biden Talks: Both leaders express satisfaction at deepening of India-US Global Strategic Partnership

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both the leaders welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

Prime Minister Modi invited Boeing and other U.S. companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India. The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies held recently in Washington D.C. They expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems.

Prime Minister Modi and US President agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial. The two leaders also agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart