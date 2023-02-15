Modi-Biden Talks: Both leaders express satisfaction at deepening of India-US Global Strategic Partnership

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both the leaders welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

Prime Minister Modi invited Boeing and other U.S. companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India. The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies held recently in Washington D.C. They expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems.

Prime Minister Modi and US President agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial. The two leaders also agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.