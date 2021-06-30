Moderna COVID Vaccine granted permission for restricted use in India

WEB DESK

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. V. K. Paul has informed that internationally developed Moderna COVID vaccine has been granted permission for restricted use, commonly known as emergency use authorisation, in the country.

During the media briefing, Dr Paul said that an application received from Moderna through its Indian Subsidiary CIPLA has been granted permission.

He said, this potentially opens up a clear possibility of the vaccine being imported into India in near future.

He said, with this addition, the country’s vaccine basket will be richer as three vaccine Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are in operation.

Dr Paul also said that our efforts to invite and to have other internationally developed vaccines specifically Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson also continue and the process in this regard is on.