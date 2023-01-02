Modern cruise ships to sail in Indian rivers

PM Modi stated chair meeting of National Ganga Council

Staff Reporter

Government has said that more than one thousand waterways are being constructed in the country and its aim is to make modern cruise ships sail in Indian rivers. With substantial development of waterways, India’s cruise tourism sector is all set to embark on a grand new journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated this while Prime chairing the second meeting of National Ganga Council in Kolkata on Friday via video conferencing. Mr Modi announced that on 13th of this month, world’s longest river cruise will sail from Kashi to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh travelling 2 thousand 300 kilometer.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of jan andolan and public participation in the cleanliness of the river. He said, each citizen needs to take a vow to keep Maa Ganga clean and only then all the government arrangements will be successful. Mr Modi added that purity of Maa Ganga is our common heritage and also our responsibility. He mentioned that our forefathers have given us a precious heritage and it is our destiny to hand over this heritage to future generations in the same condition and with same purity.

Prior to the meeting, the Prime Minister laid foundation stone and dedicated Namami Gange and Drinking Water and Sanitation Projects to the nation via video conferencing. The Prime Minister inaugurated 7 sewerage infrastructure projects at a cost of more than 990 crore rupees. These projects will add the sewage treatment capacity of over 200 million litre per day in the State of West Bengal. He also laid the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga at an estimated cost of one thousand 585 crore rupees.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that signiﬁcant improvement has been achieved on all verticals under Namami Ganga Programme.

Chief Ministers of Member States of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar flagged some issues related to their States

Participating Union Ministers assured all support from their Ministries to improve the economic conditions of the people in the Ganga basin as envisaged in the Arth Ganga concept given by the Prime Minister.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spelt out the initiatives of the ministry for the promotion of natural farming in the Ganga basin states. Union Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal said that his ministry will provide all necessary help for developing river Ganga waterways to give boost to river tourism and economic activity.