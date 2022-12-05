Moderate intensity earthquake hits Dhaka, Bangladesh

WEB DESK

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Dhaka and adjoining areas in Bangladesh around 9.02 am on Monday. The tremors were felt in Dhaka, Chattogram, and some other parts of Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin, the location of the earthquake was 520 kilometers southwest of Dhaka in the Bay of Bengal. The severity of the earthquake was found to be moderate.

The USGS reports that the depth of the epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kms.

No reports of loss of property or life have been reported from anywhere in Bangladesh till now.