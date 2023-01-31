इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2023 07:09:22      انڈین آواز
Model G20 summit organised for students of over 20 schools in Bengaluru on Monday

AMN

A model G20 summit was organised for students of over 20 schools in Bengaluru yesterday. The Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya had organised the model G20 Summit to mark India’s ascendency as its President and to inspire young minds. The problem-solving abilities and interpersonal skills of students were honed up through exposure to global issues of significance. Around 70 student delegates symbolically representing G20 member nations and guest countries discussed issues related to Green development, climate finance and lifestyle for environment.

Three sessions were held in accordance with the Sherpa outlines of the Development Working Group priorities. Addressing the delegates, Tejasvi Surya said that the school leaders of today will be the leaders of the nation during the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

The model G20 summit, he added, being held for the first time in the country, will expose this generation to the most critical issues of tomorrow. At the end of the deliberations, the delegates drafted a resolution with consensus of all and adopted it after it was passed by all the delegates symbolically representing various member countries.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

