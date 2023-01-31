Model G20 summit organised for students of over 20 schools in Bengaluru on Monday

AMN

A model G20 summit was organised for students of over 20 schools in Bengaluru yesterday. The Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya had organised the model G20 Summit to mark India’s ascendency as its President and to inspire young minds. The problem-solving abilities and interpersonal skills of students were honed up through exposure to global issues of significance. Around 70 student delegates symbolically representing G20 member nations and guest countries discussed issues related to Green development, climate finance and lifestyle for environment.

Three sessions were held in accordance with the Sherpa outlines of the Development Working Group priorities. Addressing the delegates, Tejasvi Surya said that the school leaders of today will be the leaders of the nation during the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

The model G20 summit, he added, being held for the first time in the country, will expose this generation to the most critical issues of tomorrow. At the end of the deliberations, the delegates drafted a resolution with consensus of all and adopted it after it was passed by all the delegates symbolically representing various member countries.