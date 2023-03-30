MoD signs three contracts to bolster defence capabilities

The Defence Ministry has signed three contracts at a total cost of nearly five thousand 400 crore rupees to bolster the defence capabilities of the country. The first contract has been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and pertains to the procurement of Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System Project Akashteer worth one thousand 982 crore rupees for the Indian Army. Both will empower the Air Defence units of the Indian Army to effectively operate in an integrated manner.

The second contract with BEL relates to the acquisition of Sarang Electronic Support Measure systems at an overall cost of 412 crore rupees for the Indian Navy. Sarang is an advanced Electronic Support Measure system for helicopters of the Indian Navy.

The third contract with New Space India Limited pertains to the procurement of an advanced Communication Satellite, GSAT 7B for the Indian Army at an overall cost of two thousand 963 crore rupees. The satellite will considerably enhance the communication capability of the Indian Army by providing mission-critical beyond-line-of-sight communication to troops and formations as well as weapon and airborne platforms.