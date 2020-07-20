MoD inks contract with BEML for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough for T-90 tanks

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

With an aim to boost ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence today signed a Contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited, BEML for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough for Tank T-90 S/SK at an approximate cost of Rs. 557 crore.

The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract.

These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to Tanks while negotiating mine field.

Mobility of Tank Fleet will enhance manifold, which in turn would extend the reach of Armoured Formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality.

Defence Ministry said, with the induction of these 1,512 mine ploughs, planned to be completed by 2027, the combat capability of the Army will be further enhanced.