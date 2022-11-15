FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mizoram: Search and rescue operation continues at site of collapsed stone quarry in Hnahthial district

In Mizoram, operations are going on in search of missing migrant workers trapped in the debris of a stone quarry in Hnahthial district. So far, eight bodies out of 12 missing workers were recovered till this evening from the debris of a stone quarry that collapsed in a massive landslide yesterday.

Police have confirmed that of the eight recovered bodies, 6 persons were migrant workers from West Bengal and one from Assam and one from Lunglei in Mizoram.

The mishap took place yesterday afternoon when a stone quarry at Maudarh village near Hnahthial town collapsed on the migrant workers engaged in the digging under a brick and infrastructure company.

Deputy commissioner of the district R. Lalremsanga said the search operations beginning from last night are still underway. Assam Rifles and Border Security Force joined the NDRF team in the search and rescue operation.

