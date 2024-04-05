FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mizoram: People Above 85 Can Vote From Home

Returning Officer for Mizoram Parliamentary Constituency and District Election Officer of Aizawl District Nazuk Kumar said that Home Voting for 85 years and above will begin from the 8th of April.

Addressing media persons at her office today, Ms Kumar said that Home Voting for elderly persons will take place in Aizawl District for three days from the 8th to the 10th of April. The Returning Officer said that there has been no violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) till date since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.
On the other hand, Home Voting for 85 years and above and Persons with Disability (PwDs) in respect of Lunglei District began today.

Meanwhile, campaigning is heating up in Mizoram as the poll date draws nearer. Major political parties and candidates are reaching out to voters in all nooks and corners of the State to cast votes in their favour for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Mizoram.The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is fielding Richard Vanlalhmangaiha while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is nominating sitting Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena. The BJP is putting up its State President Vanlalhmuaka while the Congress is fielding a former Police Officer Lalbiakzama. The People’s Conference (PC) party is nominating a female candidate Rita Malsawmi while Independent Candidate Lalhriatrenga Chhangte is trying his political fortune for the second time. Six candidates are vying for the lone Lok Sabha seat.Mizoram will go for voting in the first phase on the 19th of April.

