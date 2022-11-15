FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mizoram celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, pays tribute to Birsa Munda

AMN

Mizoram joined the nationwide celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to pay tribute to the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda. To celebrate the day, several programs were held across the state. While gracing the main program held in Aizawl, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said that the recognition bears the immense importance given to the tribal communities by the Union government. He said the appointment of a tribal woman as the President of India is a testament to the commitment shown by the Centre towards the tribal community.

The Governor urged the people to take pride in the fact that their forefathers participated in the struggles for freedom from British oppression. He said that the contributions of Chiefess Ropuiliani and other freedom fighters of the state will always be cherished and admired.

On the occasion, Dr. K.Beichhua, Minister of social welfare and tribal welfare thanked the central government for recognising the importance of tribal culture and also having acknowledged the tribals in the struggles for freedom from the foreign oppressor.

