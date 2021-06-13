Mizoram extends lockdown for another week

WEB DESK

The ongoing restrictions of total lockdown in urban areas of Mizoram will continue for another week, till 4 a.m. on the 21st of this month. The State Disaster Management Authority today decided to continue with the ongoing restrictions to prevent further escalation of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the order, the current restrictions of total lockdown will continue in Aizawl Municipal Corporation and District Headquarters towns, with total restrictions on inter districts movement. During the second wave of COVID-19, the State Government first clamped a lockdown on 10th of May for a week and has extended on weekly basis to curtail the rate of infection.

According to today’s order all markets and inter-district movement will also remain suspended. While, stand-alone shops are allowed to open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. everyday while vegetable shops in localities will remain open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. only on Friday.