इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2022 10:04:40      انڈین آواز

Mizoram: CM Zoramthanga presents budget 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 14,008.15 cr

AMN

Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, today presented the state budget for 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 14,008.15 crore.  It is a zero-deficit budget and has not imposed any news taxes.  
In his budget speech, the Chief Minister mentioned two projects under PM-DevINE for Mizoram that have been allocated in the central budget worth Rs. 600 crore and exuded hope that these projects will go a long way in boosting the state’s economy and securing livelihood for many people.

He said that Rs 700 crore has been proposed in this budget for implementation of the state’s flagship scheme, Socio-Economic Development Program (SEDP). He said that at least 60,000 families would be provided with initial financial assistance of about Rs 50,000 per family for sustainable growth under the SEDP.

