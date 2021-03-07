Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of West Bengal polls

AMN / KOLKATA

The actor Mithun Chakraborty today joined BJP at a rally in Kolkata. Chakraborty has been involved in politics before, as part of the Trinamool Congress before resigning on ill-health grounds in 2016.

He joined BJP at a massive rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the Bengal election.

“I am proud to be a Bengali. I know you love my dialogues,” he said, and went on to recite some of his most famous one-liners.

“Marbo ekhaney…lash porbay shoshaney (‘i will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium ,” he said, reciting one from his 2006 hit film, “MLA fatakeshto”.

“Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi… ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don’t mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra, one strike and you become a photograph.” His audience cheered wildly.

In a Kurta, cap and sunglasses, the national award winner accepted the BJP flag and waved to the crowd.

It was like a dream come true, he said. “The Prime Minister of the world’s biggest democracy. And I will share the stage with him. I had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled.”

The 70-year-old actor and former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member has a huge fan-following in Bengal. Lately, he has been seen in popular dance reality shows; in Bollywood, his popularity peaked during his days as a dancer actor in blockbusters like “Disco Dancer”.