Misuse of drugs must be avoided to effectively deal with COVID cases: AIIMS Director

AMN / WEB DESK

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has stressed that misuse of drugs must be avoided to effectively deal with coronavirus cases. In a media briefing in New Delhi today, Dr. Guleria suggested measures for the treatment of patients with mild asymptomatic diseases in home isolation. If the fever is not controlled with a maximum doses of Paracetamol four times a day, then it is advised to consult a Physician, he said. He also advised to do warm water gargles or take steam inhalation twice a day.

On the use of Remdesivir, Dr. Guleria said, it must be administered in the hospital on the advice of medical professional. He cautioned people to avoid administration of Remdesivir at home as it can be harmful. He advised to seek medical support in the case of difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation below 94 on room air and persistent pain in the chest. He said, there is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.

Dr. Guleria asserted on the need of training of professional for better management of coronavirus cases. He said, a training module will be made for the proper management of Covid. He stressed on aggressive implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said, patients recovered from Covid disease can take the Covid vaccine jab after being fully recovered.