‘Mircha’ rice of Bihar’s West Champaran gets GI tag

Mircha’ rice of Bihar’s West Champaran has been awarded the GI tag. The size and shape of the grain appear like that of black pepper, hence it is known as Mircha or Marcha Rice. The grains and flakes of this rice have a unique aroma that makes it different. This rice is famous for its aroma, palatability and its aromatic chura (rice flakes) making qualities. The cooked rice is fluffy, non sticky, sweet and easily digestible with a popcorn-like aroma. An application for GI tag was submitted on behalf of Marcha Dhan Utpadak Pragatisheel Samuh, a registered organization of paddy cultivators.