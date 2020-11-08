Minority bodies in Bangladesh demand enactment of minority protection law

WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikyo Parishad, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Bangladesh Hindu League, and several other minority organisations held a protest demonstration in Dhaka on Saturday against the human rights violation of minorities in the country.

The minority organisations demanded the implementation of their 7 point charter of demands including the enactment of the minority protection law. The demands include reservation of 20 percent seats for minorities and appointment of minorities at all levels of administration.

The organisations were protesting against the incidents of attack on minority communities from some parts of Bangladesh. Demanding an end to attacks on minority communities, the organisations claimed that it is done by spreading rumours about hurting of religious sentiment.

The local media reported that a similar protest was held in Chattogram under the banner of the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikyo Parishad. Speaking during the protest in Chattogram, General Secretary of the organisation Rana Das Gupta said that if the attacks don’t stop immediately, they will arrange a long march.