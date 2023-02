WEB DESK

A minor tremor of magnitude 3.2 was reported in Buttala area in Southern Sri Lanka at about 11.44am local time on Wednesday. Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre has request people in the area not to panic. No damages have been reported from the region. This was the third tremor over the last 12 days from the Uva province in Southern Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, tremor of magnitude 3 and later a tremor of magnitude 2.3 on 10th and 11th of February were reported from the area.