Ministry of Textiles Approves ₹50 Lakh Each to Four Start-ups

Aug 27, 2024

The Ministry of Textiles has approved four start-ups with a grant of approximately fifty lakh rupees each at the eighth Empowered Programme Committee meeting chaired under the National Technical Textiles Mission in New Delhi today.

The four startups have received grants under the Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across the Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles scheme. These startups are focused on key strategic areas of composites, sustainable textiles, and smart textiles.

The committee has also approved a grant of approximately twenty crore rupees to five education institutes to introduce courses in technical textiles under the ‘General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles’. The approved institutes have proposed to launch a new B.Tech courses in different fields of technical textiles, including geotextiles, geosynthetics, composites, civil structures, etc.

