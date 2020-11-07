2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
Ministry of MSME warns public against cheating in name of PMEGP Scheme

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has warned the general public and potential entrepreneurs against cheating in the name of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme- PMEGP.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of MSME said that some instances are reported to the Ministry that potential entrepreneurs and beneficiaries are being approached by private persons or agencies offering loans under PMEGP Scheme and handing over loan sanction letters and cheating the entrepreneurs by charging money from them.

The Ministry has warned the unscrupulous elements against cheating the general public in its name. The Ministry has already taken up the matter with the police authorities for proper investigation and action.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme  is a central sector credit linked subsidy scheme being implemented by the Ministry of MSME since 2008-09 to assist first generation entrepreneurs for setting up of micro enterprises across the country. The Ministry said no private agency,  middlemen or franchise  is engaged or authorized for promoting and sanctioning PMEGP projects or providing any financial assistance under PMEGP scheme.

