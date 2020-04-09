3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
Minister’s daughter joins hand in fight against COVID-19

Published On:

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal joins the team in distribution

Arushi Nishank with her team members making Khadi masks

Maleeha Akhter / New Delhi

Joining hand in the fight against deadly Coronavirus in the country, Arushi Nishank, the daughter of Union Human Resources Development HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank is making and distributing masks to the common man along with her dedicated team.

In fact Sparsh Ganga, an initiative towards cleaning and saving river Ganga, has taken up the task of distributing masks and food in Delhi and Haridwar amid Corona crisis.

More than 250 team members of Sparsh Ganga are making the Khadi masks for distribution under guidance of Arushi. Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also joined the Sparsh Ganga team in the distribution.

Sparsh Ganga was started by him in 2009 which is now being taken care of by his daughter Arushi Nishank.

“Right now it is our priority to save the life of common man from the deadly Covid-19”, says Arushi who herself stitching the masks.

The masks weaved out of Khadi are washable and reusable making it simple for masses & frontline workers to use it and prevent any kind of transmission through cough and sneeze. “It is the fabric that was promoted by Gandhiji and now we understand the importance as it is also very helpful in fighting the pandemic. Today, youth is very concerned about the environment so we are teaching them why Khadi is important. Manufacturing of one metre of Khadi requires just 3 litre of water as against 56 litre of water for mill fabric.

It is the duty of every Indian to help each in other in any possible manner. We have targeted to make around 15,000 masks in Delhi and Uttarakhand as of now. The numbers will increase as per capacity to produce these masks,” says Arushi Nishank, promoter, Sparsh Ganga campaign.

Till now about 2000 masks have been distributed in Delhi and around 5000 in Haridwar.

