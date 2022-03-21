FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2022 11:37:39      انڈین آواز

Mining sector provides employment to 12 million people across India: Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Union of Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that India’s total geographical area under mining has increased substantially during the last few years. He said, the sector is providing employment opportunities to 12 million people across the country, both directly and indirectly.

Addressing the 36th International Geological Congress inaugural session virtually, Mr Joshi stated that the pace of mineral exploration has increased manifold under the present Government. Highlighting the recent reforms undertaken in the Mining Sector that provided the right fillip to the Indian economy, the Mines Minister appreciated the noteworthy strides made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in making use of the latest technologies for scaling greater heights in excellence.

Touching upon the importance of the 36th International Geological Congress, the Minister said that the three day event, hosted by India after 58 years, will provide the right platform for geoscientists from across the globe to formulate more effective tools in the field of sustainable development.

Minister of State for Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minster of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh also addressed the event virtually.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

Mandeep Singh’s goal helps India record  dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar , 20 March : Amid nerve wrecking tension and high drama  Mandeep Si ...

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart