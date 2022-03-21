Mining sector provides employment to 12 million people across India: Minister

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Union of Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that India’s total geographical area under mining has increased substantially during the last few years. He said, the sector is providing employment opportunities to 12 million people across the country, both directly and indirectly.

Addressing the 36th International Geological Congress inaugural session virtually, Mr Joshi stated that the pace of mineral exploration has increased manifold under the present Government. Highlighting the recent reforms undertaken in the Mining Sector that provided the right fillip to the Indian economy, the Mines Minister appreciated the noteworthy strides made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in making use of the latest technologies for scaling greater heights in excellence.

Touching upon the importance of the 36th International Geological Congress, the Minister said that the three day event, hosted by India after 58 years, will provide the right platform for geoscientists from across the globe to formulate more effective tools in the field of sustainable development.

Minister of State for Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minster of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh also addressed the event virtually.