AMN/ WEB DESK

Mineral production in the country has gone up by 9.7 percent for the month of November last year as compared to the same month in 2021.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector stood at 105.8 for November 2022. The Mines Ministry has informed that the cumulative growth for the period April-November, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 4.7 percent.