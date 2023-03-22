इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2023 04:35:02      انڈین آواز
Millions of people under flood warnings in California

In California, millions of people in the Central and Southern of the state, including Los Angeles under flood warnings as the calamity wreaked havoc in the region. A series of storms have battered the state with snow, floods, landslides, and power outages since December.

Flooding forced the closure of sections of the Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicted up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain in coastal and valley areas of Southern California, and 6 inches in lower mountain regions. Thousands of people have been evacuated from two small California towns in Tulare County, Alpaugh, and Allensworth.

