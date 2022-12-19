FreeCurrencyRates.com

“milking an ox”: Kejriwal reflects on Gujarat poll result

The Aam Aadmi Party won five seats and claimed a 13 per cent vote share in the poll in prime minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stronghold.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed as “unprecedented success” his party’s foray into Gujarat, a BJP bastion for years, and said winning five seats there was as difficult as “milking an ox.” Addressing the party’s national executive and national council meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister also asserted that the AAP is sure it will dislodge the BJP from power in Gujarat and form its government there in 2027, as it did in Punjab earlier this year.
“Recently someone told me that I have retired milking ox from Gujarat. So difficult it was. Everyone can milk the cow, but we have indeed milked the ox by winning five seats and securing 14 per cent vote share in the assembly polls,” Kejriwal said, as he congratulated party workers on the “achievement.”

“Aam Aadmi Party formed Punjab government in its second foray… Don’t worry, we will certainly form our government in Gujarat also in 2027,” he said.

