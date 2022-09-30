Saturday, October 1, 2022
Mild earthquake recorded in Bangladesh

Parts of Bangladesh recorded a mild earthquake in the early morning hours of Friday. The earthquake measured 5.6 on the Richeter scale. Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in its earthquake bulletin on Sunday, 30 Sept. said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 471 km east of the BMD centre in Dhaka. The BMD classified it as a moderate category earthquake. According to the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 165.1 kilometre.

The tremors were felt around 4.22 am in the morning. People reported the incident from Dhaka, Chattogram and some other cities but there is no report of any damage to property or loss of life due to the earthquake.

