इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2022 04:38:54      انڈین آواز

MHA website ranks first in National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked first under the Central Ministries Portal in National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment.

Digital Police portal of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) placed at two in the assessment under the Central Ministries Services Portal.

Part of periodic assessment intended to improve effectiveness of states and Union Territories and Central Government in delivery of online services to citizens.

All Government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories, states and Union Territories and Central Ministry service portals.

There were four main parameters of assessment, Accessibility, Content Availability, Ease of Use and Information Security and Privacy for Central Ministry Portals.

An additional three parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals – End Service Delivery, Integrated Service Delivery and Status and Request Tracking.

