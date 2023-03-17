MHA orders setting up of Border Police Posts in all border districts of J&K

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the creation of Police Border Posts in all border districts of J&K. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the creation of Police Border Posts in all border districts of J&K.

The decision is aimed at creating a second or third line of defence along the borders and strengthening the Border Grid.

Step has been taken with a view to ensure that arms, ammunition, explosives, currency and narcotics sent through infiltrators or drones by Pakistan do not cross the border areas.

The Police Border Posts have been approved in Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the Kashmir valley and Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region.