Mexico receives shipment of 870,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India

AMN/ WEB DESK
Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from India yesterday. The government said that the country prepares to prioritize older people in the next phase of its vaccination campaign.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference that the country is also expecting shipments to resume of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech , with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday.
Sunday’s shipment amounts to about 42% of the 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine the country plans to import from India, in addition to packaging it locally, the government said.
Mexico and Argentina have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine for eventual distribution of 250 million doses in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
Mexico, which has one of the world’s highest coronavirus death tolls, started vaccinating healthcare workers in December but struggled to hit its targets amid global shortages and delays of Pfizer’s vaccine.