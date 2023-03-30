Mexican prosecutors identified eight suspects responsible for 38 deaths in fire at migrant detention centre

AMN

Mexican prosecutors said that they have identified eight suspects responsible for 38 deaths in a fire at a migrant detention centre. Monday’s blaze is now being investigated as a possible homicide. Five of the suspects are reported to be security guards at the facility in Ciudad Juarez, a city on the US border. Authorities are facing mounting pressure to explain why the victims, who came from Central and Southern America, were not freed.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, those responsible would be punished in conformity with the law. Speaking at a press briefing, he insisted there would be transparency in the investigation and no impunity for those responsible for the painful tragedy. The fire comes at a time when Mexico is struggling to deal with an influx of migrants, most of whom are crossing the country in the hope of reaching the US.