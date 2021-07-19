Met Dept predicts heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra

AMN

Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sidhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra for today. It has warned that extremely heavy rains are expected at isolated places. Orange alert has been issued for next four days in these districts.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that, around 50 millimetres of rain is recorded in Mumbai City and western suburbs while 90 millimetres rainfall is recorded in Eastern suburbs. Some places have recorded more than 100 millimetres of rain. Around 70 millimetres rain is recorded in Thane while more than 150 millimetres rainfall is recorded in Navi Mumbai. High tide of 3.58 metres is expected around 7 P.M. suburban trains services are running cautiously between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg due to heavy rainfall.