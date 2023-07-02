इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 01:57:02      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Merger between Housing Development Finance Corporation limited and HDFC Bank comes into effect

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The merger between the Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) and HDFC Bank came into effect on 1st July 2023, Saturday. This created the world’s fourth-biggest bank by market value behind J P Morgan, ICBC, and Bank of America. The merger was approved by the boards of directors on Friday.  

All employees of HDFC will become HDFC Bank employees from today. Post-merger, the key HDFC Bank subsidiaries will include HDFC Securities Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The merger was announced about 15 months ago on April 4, 2022, ending two decades of speculation on their eventual union.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger on March 17. The bank had received the first okay from the Reserve Bank of India in July 2022 which was followed by other regulators like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), shareholders of HDFC and HDFC Bank, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس میں چوتھے دن بھی فساد کا سلسلہ جاری 1300 سے زیادہ افراد کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے۔

—  فرانس میں پولیس کی فائرنگ سے نوجوان کی ہلاکت کے بعد جہ ...

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں اے ا ...

منشیات کے لیے خفیہ اشاروں کے طورپر ایموجیز کا استعمال

جاوید اخترپونے کی پولیس کا کہنا ہے کہ پولیس کی نگاہ سے بچنے ک ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart