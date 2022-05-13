FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 May 2022 01:36:49      انڈین آواز

Merchandise exports register 30pc growth in April

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s overall exports including merchandise and services scaled a new high in April, 2022. Overall imports exhibited a growth of around 39 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. Country’s exports are estimated to be 67.79 billion US dollars in last month.

Merchandise exports crossed 40 billion US dollar mark and service sector reached 27.60 billion US dollar in last month. Merchandise exports registered 30 per cent growth wherein service export registered an increase of 53 per cent in last month in comparison to corresponding period of previous year.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said, petroleum products, electronic goods, processed food, leather products lead the way with significant increase in exports. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports were 28.46 billion US dollar registering a positive growth of 19.89 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha pull off powerful performances at IBA Women’s World Boxing C’ships

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten ru ...

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart