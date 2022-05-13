Merchandise exports register 30pc growth in April

AMN

India’s overall exports including merchandise and services scaled a new high in April, 2022. Overall imports exhibited a growth of around 39 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. Country’s exports are estimated to be 67.79 billion US dollars in last month.

Merchandise exports crossed 40 billion US dollar mark and service sector reached 27.60 billion US dollar in last month. Merchandise exports registered 30 per cent growth wherein service export registered an increase of 53 per cent in last month in comparison to corresponding period of previous year.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said, petroleum products, electronic goods, processed food, leather products lead the way with significant increase in exports. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports were 28.46 billion US dollar registering a positive growth of 19.89 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year.