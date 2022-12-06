Melinda French Gates calls on Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

AMN / New Delhi

Bill and Melinda French Gates Foundation Co-Chair Melinda French Gates called on Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the country’s frontline healthcare workers as heroes for their role as both caregivers and leaders during the pandemic.

Highlighting the importance of documenting their stories, Dr. Mandaviya and Ms Gates unveiled a report titled Grassroot Soldiers: Role of ASHAs and ANMs in the COVID-19 Pandemic Management in India. Ms. Gates also congratulated Dr Mandaviya for India’s successful Covid-19 vaccination drive and praised the colossal efforts in managing the pandemic. Both of them also discussed the potentials and new opportunities for India’s ambitious health sector reforms, and emphasised on strengthening the digital health mission under the aegis of Ayushman Bharat