MEHBOOBA MUFTI RELEASED FROM DETENTION

WEB DESK

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti who was in detention since August has been released today.

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention,” said Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

A government order issued on Monday said her detention was being revoked with immediate effect.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in July had extended her detention by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti was among hundreds of people and political leaders in the state who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, on August 5 last year.

Responding to the government decision, her daughter Iltija Mufti took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.