Meghalaya: Several relaxations made to bring back normalcy

AMN

Several relaxations have been made to bring back normalcy in Meghalaya, but the tourism sector will have to wait until the positivity rate of COVID-19 drops below five per cent in the state. Meghalaya Chief Secretary M.S. Rao has said that positivity rate in state is around 10 per cent which is of grave concern and at this juncture, it is not possible for the state to open up for tourists.

The Chief Secretary informed that as advised by the Centre, the state had recently decided to allow Government offices to function ensuring proper COVID protocols are followed. He further said that since the start of the second wave, the tourism sector which is also one of the major revenue of the state have been badly affected.