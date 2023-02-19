Meghalaya Polls: Party leaders busy in election campaigns

AMN

Leaders of the all political parties in Meghalaya are busy with public meetings, election rallies and door-to-door campaigns to woo the voters in poll-bound areas. With just Eight days left to go to the polls, major political parties BJP, National People’s Party (NPP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress leaders are campaigning vigorously in various regions. Regional parties who are not contesting on all assembly segments are concentrating in their pocket boroughs spread over all three Garo, Khasi and Jaintia Hills Regions. United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State Democratic Party (HSPDP), People Democratic Front (PDF) and newly floated political outfit Voice of the People Party (VPP) and others are concentrating on their specific regions.

Senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held election campaign in Nongpoh assembly constituency in Ri-Bhoi district. During his campaign, Mr. Sarma said BJP is the only party which can work in the interest of tribal people of the state.

While addressing a public meeting in RR Colony under Nongthymmai segment senior NPP leader and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma claimed that people of the state have full faith in his party. Mr Sangma said people are again going to bless the party on the day of polling.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said in Gambegre that his party has reclaimed the faith of the people of Meghalaya. Mr Sangma who is contesting from two assembly seats claimed that this time his party is going to create the history by forming the government in the state. For Congress party candidates senior leaders Mukul Wasnik and Salman Khurshid addressed public meetings in North Tura and Mahendraganj assembly segments.