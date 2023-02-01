Meghalaya: Political activities intensify after filing of nominations begin

AMN

Political activities have intensified in North Eastern state of Meghalaya after filing of nominations began on 31st Jan 2023.

Candidates can file their nomination papers till February 7. The scrutiny will be held on 8th and last date for withdrawal of candidature is 10th February. All 12 districts in the state will vote to elect 60 members of the state assembly on 27th of this month.

Our correspondent reports that there is a saying for Meghalaya that Weather and political loyalties are very unpredictable here. In the last assembly elections, Congress was the biggest party with 21 seats and Trinamool Congress was having no members. Later former Congress CM Mukul Sangma and other MLAs of the party switched loyalties and now TMC is the main opposition in this election. The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition was led by CM Konrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), and the BJP. Now all alliance partners are fighting independently so there will be multicorned fight this time.