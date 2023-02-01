इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 05:58:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Meghalaya: Political activities intensify after filing of nominations begin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Political activities have intensified in North Eastern state of Meghalaya after filing of nominations began on 31st Jan 2023.

Candidates can file their nomination papers till February 7. The scrutiny will be held on 8th and last date for withdrawal of candidature is 10th February. All 12 districts in the state will vote to elect 60 members of the state assembly on 27th of this month.

Our correspondent reports that there is a saying for Meghalaya that Weather and political loyalties are very unpredictable here. In the last assembly elections, Congress was the biggest party with 21 seats and Trinamool Congress was having no members. Later former Congress CM Mukul Sangma and other MLAs of the party switched loyalties and now TMC is the main opposition in this election. The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition was led by CM Konrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), and the BJP. Now all alliance partners are fighting independently so there will be multicorned fight this time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart