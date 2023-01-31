इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2023 07:09:15      انڈین آواز
Meghalaya: NPP Ampareen Lyngdoh, her sister Jasmine first to file nominations for assembly polls

AMN / SHILONG
NPP candidates, Ampareen Lyngdoh and her sister, Jasmine Lyngdoh, from East Shillong and Nongthymmai were the first to file their nominations for the ensuing Assembly polls in Maghalya slated for February 27.

The two sisters took out a rally, accompanied by their supporters from their respective residences till the office of the Deputy Commissioner to file their nominations

In addition, former legislator, Pynshai Manik Syiem who was accompanied by his daughter and former MDC, Teilinia Thangkhiew, was the third candidate who filed his nomination from Mylliem constituency. All the three candidates has exuded confidence to emerge victorious in the polls.

Today is the first day for candidates to file their nominations for the upcoming assembly polls. The last date for filing of nominations is on February 7. Scrutiny of papers will take place on Feb 8. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Feb 10. Voting will be held on Feb 27, and counting on March 2.

