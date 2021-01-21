WEB DESK

Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura celebrate their statehood day today. President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on the occasion of their Statehood Day today. In his message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, blessed with immense natural beauty, rich history and vibrant culture, these states are fascinating. He extended his warm wishes as they continue to move ahead on the path of multi-faceted development.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, these North-Eastern states have retained their special place in India and have shown the way to the rest of the country through their natural diet and healthy lifestyle. He added that the three states have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. He said, India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. Mr Modi said, Meghalaya is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising.

Meghalaya state gained its Statehood on 21st January 1972. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma led the celebration by sending out his greetings of the day to the citizens of Meghalaya. As part of the celebration, various awards were also given to those who have excelled in various fields including, sports, arts and culture and social work. Gallantry awards were also distributed to police personnel of the Meghalaya Police.

In Manipur, the State government celebrated Statehood Day at Imphal. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh graced the celebration held at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal. Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said that the current BJP-led Government has been able to improve the state in various aspects of development. During the celebration, the State government handed over ex-gratia of five lakh rupees to the family of late Major Laishram Jotin of Indian Army. Major Laishram Jotin expired in a suicide attack on 26th February 2010 at Indian Embassy in Kabul of Afghanistan.

In Tripura, State Government has made arrangements for celebration of the Statehood Day. Tripura, initially a category ‘C’ state post-merger in 1949 and a Union Territory since November 1956 had become a full-fledged state with effect from 21st January 1972. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb attended a ‘Sadbhavna Yatra Programme’ organized by the Yuba Vikash Kendra at Ujjayanta Palace. CM said that Tripura is witnessing a new era of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.