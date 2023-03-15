Meghalaya International Film Festival begins in Shillong

AMN

The first-ever Film Festival in Meghalaya started in Shillong yesterday, March 14. Meghalaya International Film Festival is a Five-day event which kicked off in the State Central Library. It was inaugurated by the Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The Minister said that Meghalaya apart from being known as abode of clouds, is also an abode of talents and creativity. He said the international film festival is a great opportunity to showcase a unique and rich culture and tourism potential basket of the state. The Minister also emphasised that the government is committed to setting up state of the art cinema halls which will further boost the film industry in the state. Actor Adil Hussain was also present on the occasion as a Special Guest.

Around 40 films will be screened over the next five days across 4 venues. An initiative of the Meghalaya Filmmakers’ Association (MeFilma), Meghalaya International Film Festival is jointly organised by the filmmakers of the state in collaboration with the tourism department. The closing ceremony will take place on 18th March at the same venue. Meghalaya International Film Festival (Megh IFF ) is aimed at creating a film culture in the State, especially among its youth. The Festival is expected to attract over 5,000 viewers from across the country and guest countries.