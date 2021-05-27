Meghalaya govt decides to grant ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to families that lost member to COVID-19

AMN

Meghalaya Government has decided to grant an ex-gratia of 50,000 rupees to families of those who lost their near and dear ones due to COVID 19 related complications.

Following a meeting today, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the ex-gratia is applicable for those who died due to COVID 19 starting from 1st April this year. He stated that the amount will be disbursed through the District Administrations at the earliest. So far, there are approximately 340 to 350 people who passed away due to COVID 19 complications in the said time frame.

The Government has also decided to increase the benefits under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). Divulging the details, the Deputy CM said that the benefit of the scheme has been increased from 4900 rupees to 60,000 rupees for those COVID patients enrolled under the MHIS. The scheme is a universal health insurance scheme in the State that provides health insurance to all persons that are residents of the State excluding State and Central Government employees.

He stated that the benefit is applicable for the first six days if and when the COVID patient is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in any hospitals covered under the scheme. As of now about 58.05 per cent of the total population of Meghalaya is covered by the MHIS. The Deputy CM informed that steps are taken to increase the number of coverage and urged the people to enrol at the earliest.