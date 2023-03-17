इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 05:34:14      انڈین آواز
Meghalaya gets Electric trains for the first time

Indian Railways completes Electrification of important sections between Abhayapuri – Pancharatna; Dudhnai – Mendipathar

Image

Indian Railway endeavour for complete electrification, Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved another milestone by commissioning Dudhnai – Mendipathar (22.823 Track Kilometre) single line section and Abhayapuri – Pancharatna (34.59 Track Kilometre) double line section on 15th March, 2023. The Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) has carried out the electrification works in these sections.

Mendipathar is the only railway station in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. After commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya which will increase the average speed. More passenger & freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel & freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India. In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve. This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save time of the trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange.

