Meghalaya elections: Hundreds of aspiring candidates from different political parties files nominations…

AMN

The filing of nominations for the upcoming assembly elections came to an end in Meghalaya. During the one-week exercise, hundreds of aspiring candidates from different political parties filed their nominations to contest the polls. The scrutiny of candidates will take place tomorrow and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 10th February.

On the last day of nomination in Shillong, prominent names like H M Shangpliang from BJP, Ronnie V Lyngdoh and PN Syiem from Congress and Paul Lyngdoh from UDP apart from several other candidates filed their nomination. Yesterday former CM and TMC leader Dr. Mukul M Sangma, filed his nomination paper in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills for the Songsak constituency and today he has filed another set of papers for contesting from Tikrikilla.

Most of the candidates left no stone unturned to show their strength as aspiring candidates brought a huge number of their supporters and the scene outside the DC office in Shillong was like a carnival.