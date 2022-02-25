FreeCurrencyRates.com

Meghalaya Chief Secretary launches online reporting system of State Food Commission

AMN

The online reporting system of the Meghalaya State Food Commission was today commissioned by the Meghalaya Chief Secretary.

Smti. R. V. Suchiang in a function held at the Main Secretariat Conference Hall, Shillong in the presence of the Chairman of the Meghalaya Food Commission, Shri. P. S. Thangkhiew, IAS (retd) and senior officers of the Government.  

The launch of the online reporting portal will facilitate quick submission of reports by the District Grievance Redressal Officers in issues relating to effective redressal of grievances in matters relating to distribution of entitled foodgrains or meals and to enforce the entitlements under the National Security Act 2013.

Speaking on the occasion, Smti. R V Suchiang stated that the launch of the online reporting system will go a long way in ensuring maximum governance with minimum government. Adding that the work of the Commission will be further streamlined as the online reporting system will reduce the time taken for receiving reports from the District Grievance Re-Dressal Officer (DGROS), she termed the launch as a step in the right direction.

Informing that the function of the Commission is to implement the provisions of the National Food Security Act 2013, she said that since the constitution of the Meghalaya State Food Commission in 2016 many complaints relating to mid-day meal scheme, anomalies relating to weights and measure in fair price shops etc has been effectively taken up by the Commission.

