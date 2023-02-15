इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 09:10:02      انڈین آواز
Meghalaya: Campaigning intensifies for assembly elections

Campaigning has further intensified for assembly elections in Meghalaya. Leaders of different political parties are holding public meetings, road shows, door to door contact to woo the voters. Leaders of BJP, Congress, National People’s Party (NPP), Trinmool Congress, United Democratic Party (UDP), Voice of the people Party (VPP) and other parties are toiling hard to garner the support of electorates.

Star campaigners and senior party leaders are holding multiple election rallies criss crossing one assembly segment to another. BJP President JP Nadda said in public meeting in Barapathar in Shillong that corruption and nepotism will be eradicated in the state. He appealed to the people to vote for self reliant Meghalaya.

NPP leader and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma alleged that TMC and Congress are almost extinct in the state. He addressed public meetings in Songsak, South Tura and Rongara assembly constituencies. Former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma addressed meetings at Sesella and Phulbari where he attacked on ruling NPP. He said that this time people of Meghalaya wants change because they are fed up with nepotism and rampant corruption of present regime. Senior Congress leader Vincent H Pala also addressed public meetings at various places. Polling will held on 27th February for 60 member Meghalaya State Assembly.

