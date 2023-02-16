Meghalaya: Campaigning intensifies for assembly elections

AMN

In Meghalaya, star campaigners and senior leaders of all major political parties are holding public meetings and rallies to woo voters for the ensuing assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick-start his campaigns with a public meeting at Tura in West Garo Hills District this evening. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address public meetings in Ampati and William Nagar assembly segments.

Issues of illegal coal mining, corruption, unemployment, Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute, underdevelopment of the state, and problems of indigenous people are the main agenda of election campaigning.

NPP head and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in Rongkashiring that all of his opponents have conceded defeat so they are levelling charges of corruption against him. BJP National leaders Rituraj Sinha and M Chuba Ao addressed public meetings in Pynthorumukhrah and Selsella.

The BJP leaders said party is witnessing huge support across all 60 assembly segments. United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Renikton L. Tonghkar addressed a meeting at Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills district. He alleged that Conrad K Sangma had completely failed to tackle the Mukhroh firing incident.